Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Shares Gap Down to $12.00

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.00, but opened at $11.71. Hawaiian Electric Industries shares last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 302,808 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HE. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $792.30 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth about $42,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 156,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 24,328 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,059,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,638,000 after purchasing an additional 160,815 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 470.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

