HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 442.01% from the stock’s current price.

LXRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of LXRX stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,018,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a current ratio of 15.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $454.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.35. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.73.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,509.34% and a negative return on equity of 115.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 24,435,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after acquiring an additional 420,854 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 605.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,121,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,805 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,871,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,747,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,009 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

