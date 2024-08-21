HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stake Lessened by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $34,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 29.9% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,836,000 after buying an additional 456,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 226,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,326,000 after buying an additional 33,271 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total value of $1,085,804.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,623.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total transaction of $1,085,804.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,623.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,844 shares of company stock valued at $3,185,932 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $3.59 on Wednesday, reaching $378.90. 271,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,239. The stock has a market cap of $99.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $379.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $341.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.44.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.67.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

