Head-To-Head Analysis: Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

Moelis & Company and Brookfield Asset Management are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Moelis & Company has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Asset Management has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Moelis & Company and Brookfield Asset Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Company 2 4 0 0 1.67 Brookfield Asset Management 1 5 5 0 2.36

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Moelis & Company presently has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.46%. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus target price of $42.46, suggesting a potential upside of 6.39%. Given Brookfield Asset Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield Asset Management is more favorable than Moelis & Company.

91.5% of Moelis & Company shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Moelis & Company shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Moelis & Company pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Brookfield Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Moelis & Company pays out -1,263.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Asset Management pays out 140.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Moelis & Company and Brookfield Asset Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Company $969.13 million 4.88 -$24.70 million ($0.19) -332.89 Brookfield Asset Management $390.00 million 45.41 $451.00 million $1.08 36.95

Brookfield Asset Management has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Moelis & Company. Moelis & Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Asset Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Moelis & Company and Brookfield Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Company 1.38% 4.38% 1.53% Brookfield Asset Management 49.36% 98.98% 67.65%

Summary

Brookfield Asset Management beats Moelis & Company on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds. It operates in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors. In addition, its private equity business offers industrial, infrastructure, and business services sectors; and real estate business, which includes housing, logistics, hospitality, science and innovation, office, and retail sectors. Further, it provides credit business; and insurance solution in the reinsurance, annuities, operating platform, and investment solutions sectors. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

