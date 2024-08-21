Head-To-Head Survey: Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) vs. Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) and Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.0% of Lumos Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of Korro Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 25.4% of Lumos Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Korro Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lumos Pharma and Korro Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumos Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00 Korro Bio 0 0 5 0 3.00

Profitability

Lumos Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 457.38%. Korro Bio has a consensus target price of $135.00, indicating a potential upside of 219.15%. Given Lumos Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lumos Pharma is more favorable than Korro Bio.

This table compares Lumos Pharma and Korro Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumos Pharma -2,405.72% -133.66% -92.08% Korro Bio N/A -80.45% -59.51%

Risk and Volatility

Lumos Pharma has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Korro Bio has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lumos Pharma and Korro Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumos Pharma $1.49 million 16.66 -$34.03 million ($4.59) -0.66 Korro Bio $14.07 million 27.88 -$81.17 million N/A N/A

Lumos Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Korro Bio.

Summary

Korro Bio beats Lumos Pharma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of products and therapies for people with rare diseases. Its primary product candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders. The company has a clinical collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital to evaluate oral LUM-201 in nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Lumos Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Korro Bio

Korro Bio, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD). It uses its RNA editing platform, OPERA to generate differentiated RNA editing product candidates. The company is also developing programs for Parkinson's disease, Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, severe alcohol-associated hepatitis, and other subsets of pain. Korro Bio, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

