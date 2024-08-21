Hedera Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.95 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $1.95 billion and $36.49 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.0544 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00038803 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00006997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012726 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007896 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,875,283,811 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,875,283,810.77228 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05354444 USD and is down -3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 278 active market(s) with $33,390,650.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

