Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Declares Dividend of $0.44

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.4402 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

Hengan International Group Trading Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS HEGIY traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,833. Hengan International Group has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Get Hengan International Group alerts:

Hengan International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.