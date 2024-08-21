Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) PT Raised to $39.00

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hess Midstream from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Hess Midstream Price Performance

Shares of Hess Midstream stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.42. 139,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,876. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.53. Hess Midstream has a 12 month low of $27.57 and a 12 month high of $39.11.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $51,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess Midstream

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 99,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 83,777 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $711,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 14.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 434,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,741,000 after purchasing an additional 102,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,709,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

See Also

