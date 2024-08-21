Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.18. 634,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,521. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.33.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1847 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

