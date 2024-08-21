Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LongView Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 61.9% in the second quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 28,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 31,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 101.4% in the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 62,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 31,634 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $405,000.

CGBL stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $30.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,866. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.13. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $31.60.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

