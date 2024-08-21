Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Takes Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $460.67. 254,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,533. Linde plc has a one year low of $361.02 and a one year high of $477.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $443.54 and a 200 day moving average of $443.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $221.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Linde from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

