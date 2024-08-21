Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.49

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.49 and last traded at $36.49, with a volume of 19238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.33.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $715.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.1386 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

About Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,781,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 42,538 shares in the last quarter.

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

