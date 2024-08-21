Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.49

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.49 and last traded at $36.49, with a volume of 19238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.33.
Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $715.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.69.
Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.1386 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF
About Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF
The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.
