iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $102.07

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$102.07 and last traded at C$101.69, with a volume of 95437 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$100.44.
IAG has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$110.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$105.25.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.91%.
In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.42, for a total value of C$467,091.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,709.15. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.
