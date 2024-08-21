IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.90 to $5.40 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.33.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Price Performance

Shares of IAG opened at $5.17 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $385.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAMGOLD

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,053,035 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $173,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935,250 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 36,077,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $120,137,000 after purchasing an additional 298,959 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 250.5% in the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 32,861,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,429,000 after purchasing an additional 23,485,183 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,678,843 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,871,000 after purchasing an additional 168,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 8,995,059 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,954,000 after purchasing an additional 968,104 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.