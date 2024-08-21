IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.03

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.03 and last traded at C$6.98, with a volume of 441269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.94.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.95. The company has a market cap of C$4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.51.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

