ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading Up 7.8%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.28. Approximately 2,392,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 4,947,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ImmunityBio from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio Trading Up 10.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunityBio

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBRX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 102.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 92,991 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 106.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 313,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 161,530 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunityBio

(Get Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.