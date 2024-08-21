Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Short Interest Down 6.2% in July

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the July 15th total of 5,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 745,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Immunocore Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.41 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Immunocore has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.58 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immunocore will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on IMCR. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Immunocore in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunocore currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IMCR

Institutional Trading of Immunocore

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMCR. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 35.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Immunocore during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Immunocore during the second quarter worth about $303,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Immunocore during the first quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Immunocore by 69.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.