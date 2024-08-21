Insider Buying: Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL) Director Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) Director James B. Gattoni purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $379,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $379,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Proficient Auto Logistics Price Performance

PAL stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.63. 88,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,893. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75. Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $21.01.

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $106.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.69 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Proficient Auto Logistics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Proficient Auto Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $20,687,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Proficient Auto Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $14,446,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Proficient Auto Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $12,077,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Proficient Auto Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $5,600,000. Finally, AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Proficient Auto Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $5,220,000.

About Proficient Auto Logistics

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

