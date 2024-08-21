Insider Buying: Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$61.59 per share, with a total value of C$307,945.00.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$60.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$302,778.50.

On Friday, June 14th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$62.88 per share, with a total value of C$314,392.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$66.10 per share, with a total value of C$165,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$66.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$166,064.50.

Shares of TSE TOU traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$61.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,054. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$61.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 52 week low of C$53.45 and a 52 week high of C$74.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$72.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$73.50 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Desjardins increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.50 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$79.04.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

