Insider Buying: Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Director Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) Director Robert Blaine Aiken, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,088 shares in the company, valued at $407,849.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Yum China Stock Down 2.0 %

YUMC stock opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $58.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.40.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 32.16%.

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum China has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Institutional Trading of Yum China

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3,107.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

