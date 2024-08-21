Insider Selling: Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) COO Sells 4,675 Shares of Stock

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total value of $605,459.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,840.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Celanese Stock Up 1.7 %

Celanese stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,450. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.52 and its 200 day moving average is $148.71. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $110.76 and a 52-week high of $172.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 46,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 28,508 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Celanese from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Celanese from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Celanese from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.13.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

