Insider Selling: Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) CEO Sells 164,514 Shares of Stock

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 164,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $806,118.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,486 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,881.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Compass Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:COMP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.75. 2,815,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,422,466. Compass, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Compass had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 56.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Compass, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Compass from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Compass from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Compass from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

