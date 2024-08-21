Insider Selling: F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $98,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,221.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FFIV stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,202. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.45 and a 1 year high of $205.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,465,022 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,294,000 after buying an additional 29,154 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 10.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,709,296 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $294,392,000 after acquiring an additional 162,820 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,145,302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $204,986,000 after purchasing an additional 317,263 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in F5 by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,122,995 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $200,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in F5 by 6,700.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 848,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $146,118,000 after purchasing an additional 835,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

