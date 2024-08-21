Insider Selling: Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) EVP Sells 3,354 Shares of Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) EVP John P. Lauer sold 3,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.48, for a total value of $444,337.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Matson Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of Matson stock traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,979. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.68 and a 1-year high of $137.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.09 and a 200 day moving average of $118.41.
Matson Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.04%.
Institutional Trading of Matson
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MATX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Matson
Matson Company Profile
Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Matson
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.