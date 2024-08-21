Insider Selling: Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) EVP Sells 3,354 Shares of Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) EVP John P. Lauer sold 3,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.48, for a total value of $444,337.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matson Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Matson stock traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,979. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.68 and a 1-year high of $137.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.09 and a 200 day moving average of $118.41.

Matson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.04%.

Institutional Trading of Matson

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Matson by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,984,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $447,810,000 after buying an additional 215,452 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Matson by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 239,439 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,243,000 after purchasing an additional 195,939 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Matson by 3,509.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after purchasing an additional 183,676 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Matson by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,117 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,448,000 after purchasing an additional 134,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Matson by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 356,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,680,000 after purchasing an additional 122,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

MATX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

