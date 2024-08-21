Insider Selling: Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) President Sells 10,794 Shares of Stock

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) President Sanjiv Das sold 10,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $157,268.58. Following the sale, the president now owns 66,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,000.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PGY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.71. 461,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,791. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $29.76. The company has a market cap of $901.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 6.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth $101,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the first quarter worth $158,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PGY shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.14.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

