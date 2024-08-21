Insider Selling: RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Free Report) insider Karl Sevelda sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,562 ($46.28), for a total transaction of £35,620 ($46,283.78).

RHI Magnesita Stock Up 0.1 %

RHIM stock opened at GBX 3,520 ($45.74) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,069.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.93. RHI Magnesita has a 1-year low of GBX 2,456 ($31.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,827.49 ($49.73). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,501.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,508.14.

RHI Magnesita Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a €0.60 ($0.67) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. RHI Magnesita’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,741.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,300 ($55.87) to GBX 4,150 ($53.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

About RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems; induction and electric arc furnaces, AOD converters, dome and delta, ladles, isostatically pressed and tundish products, and slide gates.

