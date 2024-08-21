Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $229.93.
A number of equities analysts have commented on PODD shares. Wolfe Research raised Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PODD
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Insulet
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $911,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Insulet by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 268.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,711,000 after buying an additional 39,337 shares in the last quarter.
Insulet Price Performance
Shares of Insulet stock opened at $182.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.70 and a 200-day moving average of $183.60. Insulet has a 52-week low of $125.82 and a 52-week high of $223.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.60.
Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.00 million. Insulet had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Insulet will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.
About Insulet
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Insulet
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.