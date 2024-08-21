Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $229.93.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PODD shares. Wolfe Research raised Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

In other news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total transaction of $405,806.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $405,806.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $299,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,931 shares of company stock worth $2,636,286. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $911,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Insulet by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 268.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,711,000 after buying an additional 39,337 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $182.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.70 and a 200-day moving average of $183.60. Insulet has a 52-week low of $125.82 and a 52-week high of $223.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.00 million. Insulet had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Insulet will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

