Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.90

Shares of Intermap Technologies Co. (TSE:IMP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 376556 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

Intermap Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.94, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.67.

Intermap Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial intelligence company, provides various geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company offers core digital map products comprising digital surface model, a digital elevation model that measures the top surface of the earth and objects located on it; digital terrain model, provides a geometrically correct reference frame over which other data layers, such as aerial photography and other types of images; multi-frequency orthorectified radar imagery, offers terrain features, including roads, trees, and buildings for other mapping applications; and NEXTMap One, offers a precision, 3D geospatial data at an unprecedented 1-meter resolution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intermap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.