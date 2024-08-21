International Business Machines Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for International Business Machines in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.20. The consensus estimate for International Business Machines’ current full-year earnings is $10.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ FY2024 earnings at $10.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.98 EPS.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

IBM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IBM

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $196.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.