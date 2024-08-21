International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $194.58 and last traded at $194.95. 512,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,292,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.03.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

The firm has a market cap of $180.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

