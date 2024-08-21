Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,841 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $32,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,101,848,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Intuit by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after buying an additional 2,336,654 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $467,852,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,377,000 after acquiring an additional 727,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,176,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $735,480,000 after acquiring an additional 416,099 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $670.49. 1,255,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,294. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $473.56 and a twelve month high of $676.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $635.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $634.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $187.43 billion, a PE ratio of 61.55, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $525,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.77.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

