Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,841 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $32,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,101,848,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Intuit by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after buying an additional 2,336,654 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $467,852,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,377,000 after acquiring an additional 727,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,176,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $735,480,000 after acquiring an additional 416,099 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intuit Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Intuit stock traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $670.49. 1,255,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,294. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $473.56 and a twelve month high of $676.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $635.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $634.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $187.43 billion, a PE ratio of 61.55, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $525,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.77.
Read Our Latest Analysis on INTU
Intuit Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.