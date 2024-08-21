Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Decreased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,519 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Intuit by 10.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $670.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,294. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $473.56 and a 1-year high of $676.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $637.37 and a 200 day moving average of $634.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $760.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.77.

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $664,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

