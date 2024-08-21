Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 53,749 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session’s volume of 25,197 shares.The stock last traded at $95.54 and had previously closed at $95.28.
Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $911.06 million, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.34 and its 200-day moving average is $89.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000.
Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
