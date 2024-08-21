Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 2.0% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $18,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 14.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 656,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,987,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $482.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,411,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,755,074. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $503.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $475.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.93.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

