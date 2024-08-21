Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by MFA Wealth Advisors LLC

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.7% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $482.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,411,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,755,074. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $503.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $475.10 and a 200-day moving average of $452.93.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

