Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $36.47

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.47 and last traded at $36.95, with a volume of 231412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.62.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.15 and a 200 day moving average of $52.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.66.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.