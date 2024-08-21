Investment House LLC Acquires New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 370 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,183 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 3.0% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Enzi Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $211,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 75.3% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Argus upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $681.21.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $697.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,225,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,637. The company’s 50-day moving average is $656.35 and its 200 day moving average is $623.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $711.33. The firm has a market cap of $300.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,893 shares of company stock worth $84,412,483 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

