Investment House LLC Increases Stock Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth about $362,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Coupang by 77.1% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Coupang during the second quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,177,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 148,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 37,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $207,596.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coupang news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $207,596.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hanseung Kang sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 544,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,522,994. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 501,300 shares of company stock worth $11,309,354 and sold 950,432 shares worth $20,118,597. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Coupang Trading Up 0.2 %

CPNG stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,011,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,760,416. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.27. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 2,041.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Coupang had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

