Investment House LLC Purchases 739 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Investment House LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 19,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 331,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,508,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.60. 4,583,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,285,632. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.89. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $173.08. The firm has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

