Investment House LLC Raises Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Investment House LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. DZ Bank cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.21.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.2 %

SBUX stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,755,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,041,306. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.85.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

