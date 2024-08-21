Investors Buy Large Volume of Capri Call Options (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 33,691 call options on the company. This is an increase of 134% compared to the typical volume of 14,410 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth $166,766,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Capri in the second quarter valued at about $33,080,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,669,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,873,000 after buying an additional 756,425 shares during the period. DME Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,652,000. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth about $17,681,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPRI traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,502,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,378. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day moving average is $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.01.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRI. Citigroup raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Capri from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

