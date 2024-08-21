iQIYI (IQ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 22nd. Analysts expect iQIYI to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iQIYI Stock Down 7.6 %

iQIYI stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on iQIYI from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of iQIYI from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.70 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

