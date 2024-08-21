iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 328.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,485,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273,167 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 760,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,594,000 after acquiring an additional 66,903 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 716,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,214,000 after acquiring an additional 117,423 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 704,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,477,000 after acquiring an additional 91,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 925.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 665,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,202,000 after acquiring an additional 600,881 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.19. 101,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,894. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $100.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.24.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

