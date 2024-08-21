iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lessened its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,055,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,038,000 after purchasing an additional 420,053 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $66,059,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 217,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,792,000 after acquiring an additional 42,822 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 198,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 189,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.15. The stock had a trading volume of 751,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,583. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.94. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $150.17.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

