iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.72

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.72 and last traded at $75.65, with a volume of 3871837 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.72.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEFA. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,138,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,938,000 after buying an additional 4,907,948 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,711 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,216 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,219,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,718,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

