iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSG. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,489,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,491.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 331,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,476,000 after acquiring an additional 310,373 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSG traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $129.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,969. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $90.71 and a twelve month high of $133.65.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

