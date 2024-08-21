iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $84.95

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $84.95 and last traded at $86.50, with a volume of 1804923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.52.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

