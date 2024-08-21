iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $79.04

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.04 and last traded at $79.01, with a volume of 18044025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.90.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYG. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13,150.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

