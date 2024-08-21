iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $111.44

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $111.44 and last traded at $111.38, with a volume of 6721158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.19.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.89 and its 200 day moving average is $107.79.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQD. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.