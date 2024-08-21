iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,382,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the previous session’s volume of 1,275,240 shares.The stock last traded at $26.74 and had previously closed at $26.31.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average is $26.90.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Latin America 40 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILF. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,129,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,717,000 after purchasing an additional 45,985 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,724,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,107,000 after buying an additional 999,341 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,635,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,503,000 after acquiring an additional 729,607 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,305,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 629,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after acquiring an additional 338,093 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.